Business

Public Relations Professionals Award Scholarships

By Nancy Mayerson for Public Relations Society of America | March 17, 2017 | 1:41 p.m.

The newly formed California Gold Coast chapter of the Public Relations Society of America has awarded its inaugural scholarships to two students attending four-year colleges in Ventura, Santa Barbara or San Luis Obispo counties.

The scholarships, awarded to UCSB junior Tessa Fieri and Cal Lutheran sophomore Krystal Rhaburn, support education and professionalism in communication and public relations.

Fieri is majoring in communication and English, and is completing a study abroad program at the University of Bologna, Italy.

Fieri said her study-abroad experience is giving her “new appreciation for the subtle nuance that language fluency allows and the cultural differences that exist within those nuances.”

As a PR professional, she aspires to bring perspectives based in global consciousness, understanding of perception and reception, and knowledge of communication as it is based in language, rhetoric and culture.

Rhaburn is a communication major. She completed more than 200 hours of volunteering in the community, which has inspired her to pursue a public relations career in the nonprofit sector.

Rhaburn said she plans to “work in the community aspect of the organizations, to foster and strengthen relationships between the nonprofits and the communities around them.”

The two scholarships of $500 each were awarded based on student academic merit and community involvement.

“The heart of a successful PR career is service to truth and to one’s community. It’s the hallmark of professionalism in our field,” said Nancy Mayerson, chapter president.

“Nonprofit organizations and government agencies rely heavily on communication and community outreach to fulfill their missions., she said.

"We want to inspire our future professionals to have a positive impact on the community and believe that the scholarship program helps to achieve that. We also hope to grow the scholarship program,” she said.

For more information, visit www.prsagoldcoast.org.

