Public Relations Society of America Lauds BCA

Demonstrating excellence across a variety of public relations strategies, Barnett Cox & Associates (BCA) of San Luis Obispo has been awarded four Image Awards for high profile campaigns from the Public Relations Society of America.



BCA earned two Awards of Excellence, the association’s top honor, and two awards of merit from the California Central Coast chapter, which includes San Luis Obispo, Monterey, Fresno, Kern, Mariposa and Tulare counties.



BCA won an Award of Excellence for news releases prepared for the city of San Luis Obispo outlining how the city intended to respond to the planned closure of the Diablo Canyon Power Plant.



The second Award of Excellence was in the special events category for budgets exceeding $5,000 for the promotion of CowParade SLO County, a public art and charity event.

BCA’s plan integrated news releases, media coordination, social-media strategies, and a series of videos featuring an adventurous cow participating in fun activities across SLO County to win 100-plus media placements and statewide attention for the event.



BCA also earned two awards of merit:

1. 40 Prado Homeless Services Center Fundraising Campaign (Campaign of the Year) for BCA’s successful efforts to help raise community support and the $5-plus-million needed for a new homeless shelter in San Luis Obispo.

The campaign included donated newspaper, TV and radio ads, a long-form video, social-media campaign, speaker presentations and other elements that culminated in a well-attended groundbreaking ceremony.



2. Eagle Ranch Conservation (Special Events for Budgets Under $5,000) for BCA’s promotion announcing the permanent protection of more than 3,000 acres of land.

The promotion included a press release, photos and videos at an event that included recognition for the late Roger Lyon, a leading local conservationist.



“We are especially proud because these campaigns all supported the community we live in,” said BCA’s president and CEO Maggie Cox.

“And the campaigns showed our wide range of offerings, from the written word and social media to video, photography and more,” she said.



Courtney Meznarich, BCA account manager, was present to receive the honors at PRSA’s awards ceremony in Fresno.



For more about BCA, visit barnettcox.com.

— Maggie Cox for Barnett Cox & Associates.