Public Relations Society of America Offering Scholarships for Local Students

The California Gold Coast chapter of the Public Relations Society of America (PRSA) is offering two scholarships to recognize outstanding individual college students who are committed to studying communication or public relations in the Tri-Counties area - Santa Barbara, San Luis Obispo, Ventura.

The group will award two $500 scholarships in early 2019.

“We believe that academic endeavors are essential for individuals to reach their full potential. For that reason, our chapter is encouraging students to attend a four-year institution and reach higher educational achievement,” said Nancy Mayerson, PRSA Gold Coast Chapter president and scholarship committee chair.

The chapter raised funds for the scholarships through program meeting fees and sponsorships, and hopes to grow the scholarship fund as the chapter grows.

“We believe that the heart of a successful PR career is service to one’s community, so we’re seeking students who have both high academic achievement and a solid commitment to community service,” Mayerson said.

“So many worthy organizations rely on public relations and community outreach to fulfill their mission, and we want to see our young professionals helping to make a difference,” she said.

Applications are being accepted through Feb. 28. Winners will be announced in May. To be eligible for the scholarships, students must:

» Be a student currently enrolled in a four-year institution of higher education accredited by the Western Association of Schools and Colleges (WASC) in Santa Barbara, San Luis Obispo or Ventura county.

» Have a 3.0 GPA minimum.

» Have a declared major in public relations or communication.

» Be in good academic standing with his or her educational institution.

» Have not received a PRSA scholarship in the past.

Find more information and an application online at www.prsagoldcoast.org, on the menu bar. Contact Mayerson, at [email protected] with additional questions.

The nonprofit PRSA was chartered in 1947 and has more than 21,000 public relations and communications professionals across the U.S. The California Gold Coast Chapter was founded in 2014. For more information, visit www.prsagoldcoast.org.

