Saturday, April 14 , 2018, 2:16 pm | Fair 76º

 
 
 
 

Local News

Public Safety Tips Following Repeat Mountain Lion Sighting in Santa Ynez Residential Neighborhood

By Kelly Hoover for the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Department | May 19, 2017 | 4:06 p.m.

The Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Department wants to remind the public of important safety tips following a repeat mountain lion sighting Thursday in a residential area of Santa Ynez.

The first sighting occurred at approximately 7:30 a.m. when an adult mountain lion weighing approximately 100 pounds was spotted in a residential driveway in the 3100 block of Samantha Drive.  

Sheriff’s deputies were dispatched to the area and found the animal lying underneath a pick-up truck. California Department of Fish and Wildlife agents responded as well, however the mountain lion left the area before any relocation efforts could be made.  

The mountain lion was spotted again in the same area in the evening but was gone by the time deputies arrived.

Please keep in mind that if you live in a rural or semi-rural area where there is open space near your residence, wild animals such as bear and mountain lions always have the potential to enter into your neighborhood.  

The California Department of Fish and Wildlife has the following tips to help avoid conflicts with these wild animals.

» Don’t feed deer. It is illegal in California and it will attract mountain lions.

» Deer-proof your landscaping by avoiding plants that deer like to eat.

» Trim brush to reduce hiding places for mountain lions.

» Do not leave small children or pets outside unattended.

» Install motion-sensitive lighting around the house.

An adult mountain lion was spotted twice Thursday in a residential neighborhood of Santa Ynez, including under a truck around 7:30 a.m. on the 3100 block of Samantha Drive. Click to view larger
An adult mountain lion was spotted twice Thursday in a residential neighborhood of Santa Ynez, including under a truck around 7:30 a.m. on the 3100 block of Samantha Drive.  (Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Department photo)

» Provide sturdy, covered shelters for sheep, goats and other vulnerable animals.

» Don’t allow pets outside when mountain lions are most active — dawn, dusk, and at night.

» Bring pet food inside to avoid attracting raccoons, opossums and other potential mountain lion prey.

​Pets, livestock and even people are potential prey to a mountain lion. Although mountain lions prefer deer, they may turn to alternate food sources if they are available and that is when conflicts may occur.

»  If you encounter a mountain lion, do not run; instead, face the animal, make noise and try to look bigger by waving your arms; throw rocks or other objects. Pick up small children.

»  If attacked, fight back.

»  If you see a mountain lion in a residential neighborhood, immediately call 9-1-1.

For more information, please go to the CDFW page on mountain lions here or the Mountain Lion Foundation page here

Kelly Hoover is public information officer for the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Department. 

 
  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 