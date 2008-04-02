Friday, May 4 , 2018, 3:33 pm | Fair 69º

 
 
 
 

Bill Cirone: Public Schools a National Strength

April is Masons of California Public Schools Month. Why don't you drop in for a visit at one near you?

By Bill Cirone | April 2, 2008 | 8:25 p.m.

For more than 85 years, the Free and Accepted Masons of California have been sponsoring Public Schools Month in April. This year’s theme is “Public Schools: Keeping our Nation Standing Strong.”

The purpose is to encourage communities to set aside a special time to discuss public schools. Ever since 1920, the goal of the Masons in promoting this month has been to enlist the support of the general public in the cause of public education.

Many Americans are astonished to learn that the American public schools system is still considered the world’s best, despite a host of financial and social problems.

Frosty Troy, a prominent journalist and media commentator himself as founding editor of the Oklahoma Observer, argued that “America is bombarded by exaggerated, distorted, or just plain false reporting and propaganda when it comes to public education.”

“More than 5 million public school students are dirt poor," he pointed out. "Nearly 2 million are latchkey children. More than half a million attend from penal institutions. Another million are drug- or alcohol-disabled ... One in two students come from a single-parent home, one in three is a minority, one in four is poor, one in eight is physically or emotionally handicapped, one in 12 speaks little or no English.

“And yet we focus on test scores and want everyone to be above average.”

Troy ended one article by admonishing that when it comes to public education, “Pride and militant opposition to critics is obligatory” because so much is at stake. We must support our schools and our students and do all we can to help, he says.

That’s exactly where the Masons of California and Public Schools Month enter the picture. It is the perfect opportunity for community members to see firsthand what goes on in local classrooms, and let them draw their own conclusions.

So take a few minutes and visit a local school this month. If it’s been a while since your last visit, you’ll be amazed by the vitality of the dedicated, hard-working professionals who serve our children every day.

Bill Cirone is Santa Barbara County superintendent of schools.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 