Montecito Bank & Trust Asks Public to Help Select Nonprofit Beneficiary of Santa Barbara Triathlon

With charitable donations to local nonprofits totaling close to $500,000 to date, fundraising to support community needs has been an integral part of the Santa Barbara Triathlon since its inception.

As the Presenting Sponsor of the Santa Barbara Triathlon, Montecito Bank & Trust is once again inviting the public to help select the nonprofit beneficiary by voting for one of the 10 pre-selected organizations.

Girls Inc. of Greater Santa Barbara and Carpinteria ran a successful campaign to earn the opportunity to be the 2014 triathlon's nonprofit beneficiary.

Votes are being collected online here until Sept. 30. The 10 nonprofit beneficiary candidates are:

» Breast Cancer Resource Center

» Casa Pacifica Centers for Children and Families

» Child Abuse Listening Mediation, Inc. (CALM)

» Court Appointed Special Advocates (CASA)

» Isla Vista Youth ProjectPage Youth Center

» Sarah House

» Santa Barbara Channelkeeper

» Santa Barbara Neighborhood Clinics

» Special Olympics Santa Barbara

The lucky nonprofit selected will be the beneficiary of all funds raised by the triathlon’s sponsors, athletes, staff and volunteers in 2015, a goal set at $50,000.

— Andy Silverman is a marketing coordinator for Montecito Bank & Trust.