Saturday, April 21 , 2018, 2:01 pm | Fair 68º

 
 
 
 

Local News

Locals Play All the Angles to Catch Up with REO Speedwagon at East Beach

The band was there to play for a private party, but that didn't stop the public from enjoying the festivities

By Lara Cooper, Noozhawk Staff Writer | @laraanncooper | July 18, 2013 | 11:17 p.m.

It was the best worst-kept secret at East Beach on Thursday night. As REO Speedwagon band members warmed up to play at a private party, a group of enterprising locals set up shop to listen to the music.

On Wednesday, a huge set-up involving a large stage and several faux buildings started to go up on East Beach, directly across from the Chromatic Gate. Crews worked to create an elaborate faux fishing village for Thursday night’s party, sponsored by oil company Citgo.

As the sun set Thursday, a host of security guards — though friendly enough — gently kept the public out of the fenced party area reserved for Citgo officials and guests.

The company hosted the private party, and servers manned elaborate individual stations for food and alcohol as the waves washed over the sand yards away.

But many locals didn’t need an invite to enjoy the festivities.

Just feet from the fence separating the private party from the public beach, Jeanette McMillian and Alice Roderick were sitting in their lawn chairs waiting for the music to start.

“It’s nice of them to throw this party for us,” McMillian said with a giggle.

REO Speedwagon
Bartenders mix drinks in a faux fishing village created for the Citgo party Thursday night at East Beach. (Lara Cooper / Noozhawk photo)

The pair brought their dinner to the beach to enjoy before the music started.

“We catered our own event,” she said, holding up a foil-wrapped sub sandwich with a smile.

Roderick’s fiance, Ben Rios, also stopped by, carrying a photo of the band he was hoping to have signed.

Rios said he’s a huge fan of the band and saw them at the Ventura County Fair last year.

As Rios approached a band member for a photo, more locals were arriving with their lawn chairs, taking in the pastel dusk over the ocean while waiting for the music to start.

Noozhawk staff writer Lara Cooper can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 