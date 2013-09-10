Friday, June 1 , 2018, 7:32 pm | Fair 62º

 
 
 
 

Public Workshop Planned on Goleta’s Climate Action Plan

By Valerie Kushnerov for the City of Goleta | September 10, 2013 | 1:02 p.m.

The City of Goleta invites the community to a public workshop on the city’s Climate Action Plan at 6 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 19 in the Council Chambers, 130 Cremona Drive, Suite B.

This workshop is designed to provide information on the development of the city’s CAP and how the city is becoming more resource efficient. It is the first of two public workshops on the CAP.

The CAP will contain goals, measures and strategies the city, private and public organizations, and the community can take to reduce greenhouse gas emissions. It will also include an inventory of greenhouse gas emissions in the city as well as a forecast of future emissions.

For additional information, click here or contact Andy Newkirk at 805.961.7546 or Anne Wells at 805.961.7557 or [email protected].

— Valerie Kushnerov is a public information officer for the City of Goleta.

