Public Workshop Set on Goleta’s Draft Butterfly Habitat Management Plan

The City of Goleta invites the community to a learn more about the Monarch Butterfly Habitat Management Plan.

On Thursday, Sept. 26, the city will hold a public workshop to provide information and garner input on the draft plan. The workshop will start at 6 p.m. in the City Council Chambers, 130 Cremona Drive, Suite B.

The draft Monarch Butterfly Habitat Management Plan is intended to:

» Identify low-impact habitat improvement strategies to ensure long-term butterfly population viability.

» Create a framework for monitoring and research.

» Implement Goleta’s General Plan and Ellwood Mesa Open Space Plan.

» Support awareness of butterflies and their habitat.

For additional information, click here or contact Anne Wells at 805.961.7557 or [email protected].

— Valerie Kushnerov is a public information officer for the City of Goleta.