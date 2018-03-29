Public Workshop Targets Water Management Plan

The cooperating partners of the Santa Barbara region Integrated Regional Water Management (IRWM) plan will host a public workshop 5:30-7 p.m. Monday, April 9, in the county Planning Commission hearing room, 105 E. Anapamu St.

Remote access will be available in Santa Maria at the Betteravia Government Center Board of Supervisors hearing room, 511 Lakeside Parkway.

The workshop is an opportunity for the community, interested stakeholders, and the public at large to discuss and comment on important aspects of the IRWM plan update including:

» Legislative requirements

» Resource management strategies

» Climate vulnerabilities and adaption measures

» Development of projects for IRWM funding and other funding

The workshop will include an update on the most recent funding obtained by Santa Barbara County through the IRWM program and the projects funded through the California Department of Water Resources for Disadvantaged Communities.

Public participation and input are sought to ensure the community and interested stakeholders have an opportunity to shape the IRWM plan and projects, and understand the importance of the IRWM program and plan, and how both are updated and utilized.

For information regarding the IRWM program and plan efforts, visit the county’s IRWM website, http://cosb.countyofsb.org/irwmp/.

— Fray Crease for Santa Barbara region Integrated Regional Water Management Plan.