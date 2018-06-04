Publicists Jennifer Goddard Combs, Lorrie Thomas Ross to Discuss ‘Marketing Musts for 2014’

Two local publicity and marketing experts will share tips and tricks to help local business in 2014 at the next Santa Barbara Executive Roundtable gathering on Thursday at the University Club.

At the monthly breakfast, Jennifer Goddard Combs and Lorrie Thomas Ross will discuss “Marketing Musts for 2014: How to Increase Business Visibility.”

Goddard Combs, president of The Goddard Company Public Relations & Marketing, has more than 20 years of experience generating successful publicity campaigns for companies, products and nonprofits locally, regionally, nationally and internationally.

Her company is a full-service public relations agency that creates and implements public relations campaigns to enhance the public image and, in turn, the sales potential of each client. She has served on the SABER board for several years.

Thomas Ross specializes in web marketing. In 2005, she launched a consultancy group focused on Making Small Businesses BIG with the Web!. In 2009, when her “one wild web woman show” consultancy was not big enough to serve multiple clients, she launched Web Marketing Therapy, a full-service marketing agency that diagnoses, prescribes and guides marketing solutions focused on treating the cause rather than acting like a band aid. This ensures all of a business’ marketing pieces click and work together.

In addition, Thomas Ross speaks across the country and has authored a book titled The 36-Hour Course to Online Marketing (McGraw Hill). She also has online marketing and branding courses on lynda.com.

Thursday's event will start at 8 a.m. at the University Club, 1332 Santa Barbara St., with breakfast and networking. The presentation is scheduled to run from 8:30 to 10 a.m.

Tickets cost $35 and include breakfast. Tickets cost an extra $5 at the door, but seats might not be available for walk-ins.

To RSVP, contact Cheryl Ebner of Santa Barbara Virtual Assistants by noon Wednesday at 805.968.1282 or [email protected].

— Publicist Jennifer Goddard Combs is president of The Goddard Company Public Relations & Marketing.