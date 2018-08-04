Public’s Help Sought in Locating Missing At-Risk Man in Santa Barbara

Santa Barbara police are asking for the public’s help in locating an “at risk” man who has been missing for more than 24 hours.

Alan Aiches, 69, was last seen at 1:30 p.m. Friday — on foot southbound on State Street from Micheltorena Street , according to Anthony Wagner, a Santa Barbara Police Department spokesman.

Aiches was wearing green jeans, a yellow t-shirt, a white sweater and top-sider shoes, Wagner said.

Anyone who has seen Aiches or has information about his whereabouts is asked to make a report by calling 9-1-1.

