Missing Elderly Santa Barbara Man With Dementia Found Safe

An elderly Santa Barbara man with dementia who disappeared the previous day was found safe Wednesday afternoon, according to the Santa Barbara Police Department.

Police had asked for the public’s help in locating John Thynne, 85, who was last seen at his residence on the 1000 block of Laguna Street at about 4 p.m. Tuesday, according to police Sgt. Joshua Morton.

Thynne, who speaks with a British accent, was described as 5-foot-5, 130 pounds, with gray hair.

He was wearing a tan blazer, yellow shirt, tan pants and gray shoes.

"The missing person has been safely located and is now with family," Morton reported shortly before 3 p.m. "The Santa Barbara Police Department wants to thank all those who assisted in locating Mr. Thynne."

