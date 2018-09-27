Public’s Help Needed to Locate Missing Westmont College Student

Santa Barbara police have been searching through the night to locate Westmont College student Mikaela Harwood, age 22.

Mikaela is an Asian female, 5-foot-7, 116 pounds.

She was last seen Wednesday at approximately 7 p.m. wearing a dark blue athletic jacket and black leggings approaching Coast Village Road at the roundabout.

This is an abnormal occurrence for her.

Should you know her whereabouts, please call the Santa Barbara Police Department by dialing 9-1-1 or the non-emergency line at 805-882-8900.

Anthony Wagner is a spokesman for the Santa Barbara Police Department.