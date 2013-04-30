Public’s Help Sought in Finding Carpinteria Car Thieves

Santa Barbara County sheriff’s investigators are asking for the public’s help as they search for two suspects allegedly behind an early morning car theft in Carpinteria.

At about 12:30 a.m. Tuesday, a deputy noticed a vehicle with paper license plates and a cracked window parked out front of 7-eleven, 4410 Via Real, according to sheriff’s spokeswoman Kelly Hoover.

After entering the store, the deputy saw a man and a woman leaving in the car, and attempted to conduct a vehicle stop by activating his emergency lights, Hoover said.

The driver refused to yield, resulting in a short pursuit, driving southbound on Highway 101 and exiting at Linden Avenue.

Hoover said the suspects then stopped the vehicle and fled on foot into a residential area, and deputies and officers from the California Highway Patrol and the sheriff’s K9 unit were brought in to help search for the suspects.

Reverse notification calls through the 9-1-1 system were put out to residents living in the search area for their protection and to request they report any suspicious activity, Hoover said.

The suspects were not found, but evidence suggests they are from Ventura County, and the vehicle they were driving was reported stolen from Santa Paula.

Anyone with information about the suspects or the theft is asked to call the sheriff’s sub-station in Carpinteria at 805.684.5405 x424.

— Noozhawk staff writer Lara Cooper can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) .