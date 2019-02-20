Public’s Help Sought in Apprehending Suspects in Goleta Home Burglary

Investigators are asking for the public’s help in apprehending two men who burglarized a Goleta home on Wednesday, according to the Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Department.

Shortly before 1 p.m., sheriff’s deputies responded to an alarm call at a home on the 1000 block of Cambridge Drive, said Sgt. Matt Fenske.

While they were en route, the county’s emergency dispatch center received a report of suspicious circumstances at the address.

“A delivery truck driver on his route had observed two adult male subjects wearing hoodies and gloves in the driveway of the residence,” Fenske said. “When deputies arrived, they found the home had been broken into, and the suspects had fled the area. A search of the residence revealed the residence had been ransacked and jewelry stolen.”

A search was made of the surrounding area, but the suspects were not located.

Anyone with information about the break-in is asked to call the sheriff’s non-emergency dispatch number at 805.683.2724; leave an anonymous tip at 805.681-.4171; or go to the department’s website at www.sbsheriff.org/home/anonymous-tip/.

