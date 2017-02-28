Friday, June 1 , 2018, 4:43 pm | Fair 69º

 
 
 
 

Local News

Public’s Help Sought in Catching 2 Men Who Robbed Goleta Convenience Store

Pair targeted 7-Eleven on 7300 block of Calle Real; one suspect may have committed earlier robbery

Surveillance photos show two men who robbed a 7-Eleven store in western Goleta early Tuesday. Investigators are asking for the public’s help in finding the suspects. Click to view larger
Surveillance photos show two men who robbed a 7-Eleven store in western Goleta early Tuesday. Investigators are asking for the public’s help in finding the suspects. (Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Department photos)
By Tom Bolton, Noozhawk Executive Editor | @tombol | February 28, 2017 | 1:32 p.m.

Investigators are asking for the public’s help in identifying and apprehending two men who robbed a Goleta convenience store early Tuesday.

The robbers entered the 7-Eleven story on the 7300 block of Calle Real at about 12:30 a.m., according to Kelly Hoover, a spokeswoman with the Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Department.

“One male reportedly pointed a pistol at the cashier while the other carried a bag to collect the money from the cash register,” Hoover said. “After they received the cash, they fled the scene on foot.”

A search of the area was launched by sheriff’s deputies, a K-9 team, CHP officers and a county helicopter, but the suspects were not located.

Both were described as Hispanic. The armed suspect was about 6 feet tall, heavy-set, wearing a light-gray sweater and black shorts, Hoover said.

The second suspect was about 5-foot-10, with a thin build and wearing all black clothing and a blue mask.

Investigators believe the armed suspect may also be responsible for robbing a 7-Eleven in Old Town Goleta in the early hours on Feb. 19, Hoover said.

Anyone with information that might assist investigators in this case is asked to contact the sheriff’s Criminal Investigations Division at 805.681.4150, or to leave an anonymous tip, call 805.681.4171.

Noozhawk executive editor Tom Bolton can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 