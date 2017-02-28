Public’s Help Sought in Catching 2 Men Who Robbed Goleta Convenience Store

Pair targeted 7-Eleven on 7300 block of Calle Real; one suspect may have committed earlier robbery

Investigators are asking for the public’s help in identifying and apprehending two men who robbed a Goleta convenience store early Tuesday.

The robbers entered the 7-Eleven story on the 7300 block of Calle Real at about 12:30 a.m., according to Kelly Hoover, a spokeswoman with the Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Department.

“One male reportedly pointed a pistol at the cashier while the other carried a bag to collect the money from the cash register,” Hoover said. “After they received the cash, they fled the scene on foot.”

A search of the area was launched by sheriff’s deputies, a K-9 team, CHP officers and a county helicopter, but the suspects were not located.

Both were described as Hispanic. The armed suspect was about 6 feet tall, heavy-set, wearing a light-gray sweater and black shorts, Hoover said.

The second suspect was about 5-foot-10, with a thin build and wearing all black clothing and a blue mask.

Investigators believe the armed suspect may also be responsible for robbing a 7-Eleven in Old Town Goleta in the early hours on Feb. 19, Hoover said.

Anyone with information that might assist investigators in this case is asked to contact the sheriff’s Criminal Investigations Division at 805.681.4150, or to leave an anonymous tip, call 805.681.4171.

