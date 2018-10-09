Missing 14-Year-Old Santa Barbara Girl Found ‘Safe and Unharmed’

A missing 14-year-old Santa Barbara girl has been found safe and unharmed, according to the Santa Barbara Police Department.

Atzyry Sugey Mendoza, who lives on the city’s Westside, did not return home from San Marcos High School on Monday, according to Sgt. Riley Harwood.

“She is considered at risk given her age and the fact that she does not have a history of running away,” Harwood said in an announcement Tuesday morning asking for the public's help in finding the girl.

At 11:41 a.m., the Police Department reported that the teen had been found "safe and unharmed."

