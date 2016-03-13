Missing Santa Maria Senior Returned Home Safely after Overnight Disappearance

A senior citizen who disappeared Saturday was located late Sunday afternoon and returned home safely, according to the Santa Maria Police Department.

Earlier on Sunday, police had asked for the public’s help in finding 72-year-old George Longstreth, who was reported missing by his family Saturday night.

Longstreth was located and returned to his residence shortly before 5 p.m., police said.

He had last been seen at about 4:30 p.m. when he left his home in the 500 block of North Mary Drive for a walk.

“The amount of time Longstreth has been gone is out of character for him,” police said in a statement.

Longstreth was described as a white, 6 feet tall, 260 pounds, with gray hair and green eyes.

He was last seen wearing “coffee brown” sweats, white tennis shoes, and a blue Los Angeles Dodgers full-zipper windbreaker jacket with a hood. The jacket has one large stripe on each sleeve.

Longstreth frequents the 700 block of East Main Street and the 400 block North Benwiley Avenue, police said.

— Noozhawk executive editor Tom Bolton can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) . Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.