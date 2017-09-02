Search Underway for Lompoc Woman Believed Abducted by Ex-Boyfriend

Authorities ask public to help find Virginia Paris and Joseph Hetzel, reportedly last seen in Camarillo

The public’s help is being sought in locating a Lompoc woman who authorities believe may have been kidnapped by her ex-boyfriend Friday in Solvang.

Investigators were alerted Friday night to the alleged kidnapping, which occurred earlier in the day, according to Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Department spokeswoman Kelly Hoover.

“During the ensuing investigation, deputies developed information which suggests the victim, 55-year-old Virginia Paris of Lompoc, was kidnapped by her ex-boyfriend, 52-year-old Joseph Hetzel of Lompoc,” she said.

Detectives believe Hetzel and Paris drove south on Highway 101 after leaving Solvang, and were last seen in the Camarillo area, Hoover said.

They are believed to be driving Paris’ black 2015 Chrysler 200 with a California license plate of 7NGE514.

“Calls to both Paris’ and Hetzel’s phones have been unsuccessful, and they are believed to be off or nonfunctioning,” Hoover said.

Associates of Paris told deputies she recently sought a restraining order against Hetzel. Hoover said the request was granted but the order has yet to be served.

Hoover said Hetzel was convicted and imprisoned for possession of items used to make explosive devices, using explosive devices with the intent to terrorize, felony vandalism and criminal threats. Additional details were not immediately available.

He is believed to have access to firearms and should be considered armed and dangerous, she added.

Hetzel is described as white, approximately 6-foot-2 and 195 pounds, with brown hair and hazel eyes. He was last seen wearing a light blue shirt.

Paris is described as white, approximately 5-foot-6 and 150 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a light-colored shirt.

Authorities advised the public not to approach or contact Hetzel, but to immediately call 9-1-1.

To report an anonymous tip about the case, call 805.681.4171, or click here to leave a tip online.

