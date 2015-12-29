Monday, April 2 , 2018, 5:49 pm | Mostly Cloudy 59º

 
 
 
 

Public’s Help Sought in Finding Santa Barbara Car Thief

VW Cabrio stolen from the 700 block of North Milpas Street on Dec. 22

Santa Barbara police are asking for the public’s help in identifying and locating this man, who is suspected of stealing a car on Dec. 22 on the city’s Eastside.
By Tom Bolton, Noozhawk Executive Editor | @tombol | December 29, 2015 | 1:27 p.m.

Santa Barbara police are asking for the public’s help in tracking down a suspected car thief who struck a few days before Christmas on the city's Eastside.

Investigators on Tuesday released surveillance photographs of a man they say stole a black VW Cabrio from the 700 block of North Milpas Street at 11:16 a.m. on Dec. 22.

This VW Cabrio was stolen from the 700 block of North Milpas Street at 11:16 a.m. on Dec. 22. Click to view larger
The vehicle has a New York license plate of CGC2797, said Sgt. Riley Harwood.

Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of the vehicle or the suspect is asked to contact Det. John Thompson at 805.897.2325 / [email protected], or call anonymously to 805.897.2386.

Noozhawk executive editor Tom Bolton can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

