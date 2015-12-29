Public’s Help Sought in Finding Santa Barbara Car Thief

Advice

VW Cabrio stolen from the 700 block of North Milpas Street on Dec. 22

Santa Barbara police are asking for the public’s help in tracking down a suspected car thief who struck a few days before Christmas on the city's Eastside.

Investigators on Tuesday released surveillance photographs of a man they say stole a black VW Cabrio from the 700 block of North Milpas Street at 11:16 a.m. on Dec. 22.

The vehicle has a New York license plate of CGC2797, said Sgt. Riley Harwood.

Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of the vehicle or the suspect is asked to contact Det. John Thompson at 805.897.2325 / [email protected], or call anonymously to 805.897.2386.

