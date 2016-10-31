Public’s Help Sought in Finding Solvang Woman Missing 12 Days

The public’s help is being requested to locate an 83-year-old Solvang woman who is possibly suicidal and has been missing for 12 days.

Marilyn Morgan was last seen on Oct. 19 at Atterdag Village in Solvang, where she lives, according to Kelly Hoover, a spokeswoman with the Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Department.

“An associate of the retirement community contacted the Sheriff’s Office when Morgan did not show up for lunch, which was highly uncharacteristic of her,” Hoover said. “When she did not show up for dinner either, staff became very concerned for her safety and well-being and reported her missing.”

Morgan is believed to be suicidal based on past behavior and a statement she made to a friend prior to leaving, Hoover said.

Morgan left Atterdag Village, in the 600 block of Atterdag Road, in a 4-door white Saturn Vue — California license 5ESJ690, Hoover said.

She was described as 5-foot-5, 200 pounds, with short white hair.

(She was not wearing the brown wig seen in the accompanying photo, Hoover said.)

She left without her cell phone and purse, Hoover added.

Aerial searched have been conducted by county helicopters, but neither Morgan nor her vehicle has been located.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Morgan or her vehicle is asked to contact the Sheriff’s Department at 805.683.2724.

