Public’s Help Sought in Finding Suspect in Auto Theft, Credit-Card Fraud

The Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the public’s assistance to identify and locate a suspect wanted in connection with a vehicle theft and credit card fraud.

On Feb. 21, 2017, a vehicle was stolen overnight from a residence in Goleta.

The white 2011 Scion XB, with a license plate of 6NTC135, is still outstanding.

The victim’s purse was in the vehicle at the time.

After stealing the vehicle, the suspect then used the victim’s credit cards at multiple locations in the La Cumbre area of Santa Barbara.

The suspect was captured by surveillance cameras using the victim’s credit cards.

The suspect is a white male adult in his 20s, with dark hair and is approximately 5-foot-10 to 5-foot-11 tall.

The Sheriff’s Office requests anyone with information on his identity to please call Deputy Tom Green at 805.961.7518 or to leave an anonymous tip, call 805.681.4171.

Kelly Hoover is a public information officer for the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office.