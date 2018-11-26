Public’s Help Sought in Finding Suspects in Cleveland School Shooting in Santa Barbara

Santa Barbara Police investigators are asking for the public's help in finding two suspects in a shooting that occurred early this month at Cleveland Elementary School in Santa Barbara.

At about 2:10 a.m. on Nov. 8, police dispatchers received several calls reporting “shots fired” and “fireworks” in the area of the school at 123 Alameda Padre Serra.

Responding officers located a man on the campus who had suffered a gunshot wound, according to Anthony Wagner, a police spokesman.

The victim required emergency care and was transported to Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital in critical condition.

His name has not been released, but the man is recovering from his injuries, Wagner said.

"Preliminary investigative leads suggest the incident does not appear to be random," Wagner said shortly after the shooting. "The incident does not involve anyone associated with the school."

The suspects in the case were described only as two Hispanic males, Wagner said.

In the wake of the shooting, the Police Department received several anonymous tips, Wagner said.

"Due to the limited nature of that information, investigators would like to speak further with anyone who has information about the case; including anyone who may have already provided anonymous information," Wagner said. "Investigators are especially interested in any information about involved vehicles and the possibility that a suspect was dropped off in the local area."

After the shooting, the men stole the victim's vehicle, a 2000 dark-blue Honda Accord, Wagner said, adding that it was later found abandoned.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to to contact the Police Department and speak with either Sgt. Dan Tagles at 805 897-2347 or Detective Chad Hunt at 805 897-2344, including anyone who may already havemade an anonymous tip. Callers may remain anonymous.

