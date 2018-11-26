Pixel Tracker

This page was cached on Monday, November 26 , 2018, 4:40 pm | Partly Cloudy 70º

 
 
 
 

Public’s Help Sought in Finding Suspects in Cleveland School Shooting in Santa Barbara

By Tom Bolton, Noozhawk Executive Editor | @tombol | November 26, 2018 | 1:32 p.m.

Santa Barbara Police investigators are asking for the public's help in finding two suspects in a shooting that occurred early this month at Cleveland Elementary School in Santa Barbara.

At about 2:10 a.m. on Nov. 8, police dispatchers received several calls reporting “shots fired” and “fireworks” in the area of the school at 123 Alameda Padre Serra.

Responding officers located a man on the campus who had suffered a gunshot wound, according to Anthony Wagner, a police spokesman.

The victim required emergency care and was transported to Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital in critical condition.

His name has not been released, but the man is recovering from his injuries, Wagner said.

"Preliminary investigative leads suggest the incident does not appear to be random," Wagner said shortly after the shooting. "The incident does not involve anyone associated with the school."

The suspects in the case were described only as two Hispanic males, Wagner said.

In the wake of the shooting, the Police Department received several anonymous tips, Wagner said.

"Due to the limited nature of that information, investigators would like to speak further with anyone who has information about the case; including anyone who may have already provided anonymous information," Wagner said. "Investigators are especially interested in any information about involved vehicles and the possibility that a suspect was dropped off in the local area."

After the shooting, the men stole the victim's vehicle, a 2000 dark-blue Honda Accord, Wagner said, adding that it was later found abandoned.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to to contact the Police Department and speak with either Sgt. Dan Tagles at 805 897-2347 or Detective Chad Hunt at 805 897-2344, including anyone who may already havemade an anonymous tip. Callers may remain anonymous.

Noozhawk executive editor Tom Bolton can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made using a credit card, Apple Pay or Google Pay, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments and a mailing address for checks.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Email
Select your monthly membership
Or choose an annual membership
×

Payment Information

Membership Subscription

You are enrolling in . Thank you for joining the Hawks Club.

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover
One click only, please!

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.
You may cancel your membership at any time by sending an email to .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address).

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

 
 