Public’s Help Sought in Finding Suspects in Recent Santa Barbara Thefts, Burglary

The public’s help is being requested by the Santa Barbara Police Department to help in locating the suspects in two recent crimes.

One is a man suspecting of stealing a wallet and cell phone from the YMCA at 36 Hitchcock Way on Nov. 17, according to police Sgt. Joshua Morton.

“The male suspect also utilized the victim’s credit cards at several local retail establishments,” Morton said.

A second man is being sought in connection with a residential burglary that occurred in the early hours on Nov. 5 on El Arco Drive.

The male arrived and departed the scene riding a green and white dirt style motorcycle, possibly a Kawasaki brand based on the coloring, Morton said.

Anyone who can identify the suspects or who has any other information to provide is asked to contact Detective April DeBlauw at 805.8972327 or [email protected], or anonymously through the department’s tip line at 805.897.2386.

