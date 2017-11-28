Saturday, April 14 , 2018, 8:34 am | Fair 54º

 
 
 
 

Local News

Public’s Help Sought in Finding Suspects in Recent Santa Barbara Thefts, Burglary

The public's help is being requested by the Santa Barbara Police Department in identifying and locating this man, suspected of stealing a wallet and cell phone from the YMCA at 36 Hitchcock Way on Nov. 17.
The public’s help is being requested by the Santa Barbara Police Department in identifying and locating this man, suspected of stealing a wallet and cell phone from the YMCA at 36 Hitchcock Way on Nov. 17.
By Tom Bolton, Noozhawk Executive Editor | @tombol | November 28, 2017 | 3:15 p.m.

The public’s help is being requested by the Santa Barbara Police Department to help in locating the suspects in two recent crimes.

One is a man suspecting of stealing a wallet and cell phone from the YMCA at 36 Hitchcock Way on Nov. 17, according to police Sgt. Joshua Morton.

“The male suspect also utilized the victim’s credit cards at several local retail establishments,” Morton said.

A second man is being sought in connection with a residential burglary that occurred in the early hours on Nov. 5 on El Arco Drive.

The public's help is being requested by the Santa Barbara Police Department in identifying and locating this man, suspected in a residential burglary that occurred in the early hours on Nov. 5 on El Arco Drive
The public’s help is being requested by the Santa Barbara Police Department in identifying and locating this man, suspected in a residential burglary that occurred in the early hours on Nov. 5 on El Arco Drive

The male arrived and departed the scene riding a green and white dirt style motorcycle, possibly a Kawasaki brand based on the coloring, Morton said.

Anyone who can identify the suspects or who has any other information to provide is asked to contact Detective April DeBlauw at 805.8972327 or [email protected], or anonymously through the department’s tip line at 805.897.2386.

Noozhawk executive editor Tom Bolton can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

