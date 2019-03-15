Public’s Help Sought in Investigation into Shooting at Goleta Barbershop

At approximately 3:30 a.m. Friday, March 15, 2019, Santa Barbara County sheriff’s deputies and UCSB police officers assigned to the Isla Vista Foot Patrol responded to multiple reports of gunshots heard in the area of Storke Road and Hollister Avenue in the city of Goleta.

Deputies and officers searched the area but were not able to locate the source of the alleged gunshots.

At approximately 8 a.m. Friday, bullet holes were discovered in the windows of the Wolf’s Head Barbershop located on the 200 block of Storke Road.

Sheriff’s detectives and forensics personnel responded to process the scene and gather evidence.

Kelly Hoover is a public information officer for the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Department.