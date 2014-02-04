Thursday, April 5 , 2018, 6:46 pm | Fair 59º

 
 
 
 

Local News

Public Help Locate Suspect in Farm Burglaries

By Gina Potthoff, Noozhawk Staff Writer | @ginapotthoff | February 4, 2014 | 1:28 p.m.

Shaun Axe
Shaun Axe

An anonymous tip has helped the Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Department locate a third suspect sought in connection with a string of burglaries at farms in the unincorporated area of Santa Maria.

Sheriff’s deputies arrested Shaun Axe, 32, of Santa Maria around 9:30 p.m. Wednesday at a residence where he was staying in the 1100 block of South Western Avenue in Santa Maria, according to Kelly Hoover, a spokeswoman for the Sheriff’s Department.

One day after authorities asked for help locating Axe, he was taken into custody and booked at the Santa Barbara County Jail on charges of burglary, grand theft, felony vandalism and conspiracy, Hoover said. Bail was set at $20,000.

Deputies in the rural crimes unit had already arrested two Santa Maria residents in connection with the crimes, which involved breaking into at least four farms and stealing about $70,000 worth of equipment, vehicles and tools, Hoover said.

After more than a month-long investigation, deputies last week arrested Travis Grant, 30, and Ernest Johnson, 33. Hoover said Grant was charged with burglary, grand theft, felony vandalism and conspiracy, and Johnson faces possession of stolen property charges.

Hoover said the investigation began last Christmas Eve, when deputies took a burglary report at Agro-Jal Farms on the west side of Santa Maria. On Christmas, Nearby Babe Farms was also burglarized. 

Travis Grant
Travis Grant

In both cases, she said thieves broke into numerous sheds and storage containers and stole tools and equipment. 

On Dec. 26, 2013, the suspects allegedly returned to Babe Farms and were in the process of burglarizing the property when an employee arrived to work at 3:30 a.m. and interrupted them, Hoover said.  

The employee saw the suspects take off in separate vehicles, and deputies also found a third partially dismantled truck — all of which had been stolen from farms in the area, she said.

Ernest Johnson
Ernest Johnson

Sheriff’s deputies recovered the vehicles and found stolen equipment from Babe Farms, Encino Valley Farms, Fresh Bounty Farms and Agro-Jal, Hoover said. They also recovered additional stolen farm equipment at a residence in Santa Maria, where one of the vehicles was located.

Noozhawk staff writer Gina Potthoff can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click here to get started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.


Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 