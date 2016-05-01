Tuesday, April 10 , 2018, 4:58 pm | Fair 73º

 
 
 
 

Local News

Public’s Help Sought in Locating Man Wanted in Tanglewood Pursuit

Rudy Ramos, 28, may be armed and dangerous, according to Santa Barbara sheriff's officials

By Tom Bolton, Noozhawk Executive Editor | @tombol | May 1, 2016 | 10:08 p.m.
Rudy Ramos Click to view larger
Rudy Ramos

Investigators are asking for the public’s help in tracking down a wanted man who fled from deputies Saturday night after crashing a vehicle in the Tanglewood neighborhood near Santa Maria.

Rudy Ramos, 28, of Santa Maria is wanted on two outstanding warrants and may be armed and dangerous, according to Kelly Hoover, a spokeswoman with the Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Department.

Ramos and Angelina Tejeda, 23, of Santa Maria were in a dark BMW sedan that a deputy attempted to pull over for a traffic violation at about 8:45 p.m. Saturday, Hoover said.

“A traffic enforcement stop was attempted, but the vehicle sped off and ran a stop sign,” Hoover said. “A short pursuit was initiated, which led deputies into the Tanglewood housing area.”

The BMW crashed into two parked cars, and Ramos and Tejeda fled on foot, Hoover said.

Ramos jumped over a fence, but Tejeda was unable to climb over and was taken into custody, Hoover said, adding that she had two no-bail felony warrants for her arrest.

Deputies, aided by a county helicopter, set up a perimeter and scoured the area, but were unable to locate Ramos.

Angelina Tejeda Click to view larger
Angelina Tejeda

However, a search of the vehicle turned up a loaded .410-guard modified shotgun, several .38-special rounds, drug paraphernalia and luggage belonging to the couple.

Anyone with information regarding this case or the whereabouts of Ramos is asked to contact the Sheriff’s Office at 805.683.2724, or leave an anonymous tip at 805,681.4171.

“If you see Ramos, do not approach him but notify the Sheriff’s Office right away,” Hoover said.

Noozhawk executive editor Tom Bolton can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 