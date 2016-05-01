Public’s Help Sought in Locating Man Wanted in Tanglewood Pursuit

Rudy Ramos, 28, may be armed and dangerous, according to Santa Barbara sheriff's officials

Investigators are asking for the public’s help in tracking down a wanted man who fled from deputies Saturday night after crashing a vehicle in the Tanglewood neighborhood near Santa Maria.

Rudy Ramos, 28, of Santa Maria is wanted on two outstanding warrants and may be armed and dangerous, according to Kelly Hoover, a spokeswoman with the Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Department.

Ramos and Angelina Tejeda, 23, of Santa Maria were in a dark BMW sedan that a deputy attempted to pull over for a traffic violation at about 8:45 p.m. Saturday, Hoover said.

“A traffic enforcement stop was attempted, but the vehicle sped off and ran a stop sign,” Hoover said. “A short pursuit was initiated, which led deputies into the Tanglewood housing area.”

The BMW crashed into two parked cars, and Ramos and Tejeda fled on foot, Hoover said.

Ramos jumped over a fence, but Tejeda was unable to climb over and was taken into custody, Hoover said, adding that she had two no-bail felony warrants for her arrest.

Deputies, aided by a county helicopter, set up a perimeter and scoured the area, but were unable to locate Ramos.

However, a search of the vehicle turned up a loaded .410-guard modified shotgun, several .38-special rounds, drug paraphernalia and luggage belonging to the couple.

Anyone with information regarding this case or the whereabouts of Ramos is asked to contact the Sheriff’s Office at 805.683.2724, or leave an anonymous tip at 805,681.4171.

“If you see Ramos, do not approach him but notify the Sheriff’s Office right away,” Hoover said.

