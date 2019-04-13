Pixel Tracker

Public’s Help Sought in Locating Men Who Robbed Couple in Rural Area Near Goleta

Incident occurred at about 9 p.m. Tuesday on Farren Road, just west of the city

By Tom Bolton, Noozhawk Executive Editor | @tombol | April 13, 2019 | 3:56 p.m.

Investigators are asking for the public's help in locating four men — and their vehicle — who robbed a young couple at gunpoint last week while they were parked in a rural area near the city of Goleta.

The incident occurred just before 9 p.m. Tuesday on Farren Road, just west of the city, according to Kelly Hoover, a spokeswoman for the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Department.

The robbers, who were in a red, 4-door Dodge Charger, pulled up to a young man and woman inside their parked car, opened the doors, and demanded their belongings, Hoover said.

The suspects were described as Hispanic male adults, and one had a beard.

“One of the suspects was armed with a pistol,” Hoover said. “The suspects smashed the rear window to the vehicle. The victims handed over their cell phones, wallets and keys, and the suspects sped off.”

The victims — who were not identified — ran to a nearby home to call 9-1-1.

Deputies and California Highway Patrol officers responded and searched the area, but were were unable to locate the men.

Investigation into the robbery was continuing, and anyone with information about the suspects or their vehicle is asked to call the sheriff’s non-emergency dispatch line at 805.683.2724, leave an anonymous tip at 805.681.4171; or go to the sheriff's website at www.sbsheriff.org/home/anonymous-tip.

