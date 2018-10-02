Tuesday, October 2 , 2018, 5:11 pm | Overcast 70º

 
 
 
 

Public’s Help Sought in Tracking Down 2 Goleta Robbery Suspects

Pair hit a 7-Eleven convenience store in Goleta late Monday night before fleeing on foot

A surveillance photo shows one of two men who robbed a 7-Eleven store in Goleta. Click to view larger
A surveillance photo shows one of two men who robbed a 7-Eleven store in Goleta late Monday night. Investigators are asking for the public’s help in identifying and tracking down the suspects. (Contributed photo)
By Tom Bolton, Noozhawk Executive Editor | @tombol | October 2, 2018 | 4:18 p.m.

Investigators are asking for the public’s assistance in identifying and tracking down two men who robbed a convenience store in Goleta late Monday night.

At about 11:15 p.m., the pair entered the 7-Eleven Store at 5342 Hollister Avenue and demanded money from the employee, according to Kelly Hoover, a spokeswoman for the Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Department.

“No weapons were seen,” Hoover said. “After receiving an undisclosed amount of cash, the suspects fled on foot, and were last seen running towards the South Patterson and Hollister Avenue intersection.”

Deputies responded and searched the area, but were not able to locate the suspects.

On suspect was described as a Hispanic in his mid-20s, 5-foot-5, wearing a blue hat with a logo, a black zip-up windbreaker, blue jeans and dark-blue shoes.

The second suspect was described as white and in his mid-20s, 5-foot-9, wearing a black beanie with a hole in the center of the facial portion. He was wearing a gray, long-sleeved zip-up sweater, dark jeans, light-blue gloves and black-and-white shoes.

“Both suspects were seen observing the Shell gas station on the intersection of Walnut and Hollister Avenue prior to robbing the 7-Eleven,” Hoover said.

Anyone who may know the identity of the suspects or has any information on their whereabouts is asked to contact the Sheriff’s Department at 805.681.4100 during regular business hours, or call the non-emergency dispatch number at 805.683.2724.

An anonymous tip can be left by calling 805.681.4171 or by going to the sheriff’s website at https://www.sbsheriff.org/home/anonymous-tip/.

