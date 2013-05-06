Public’s Help Sought to Find Missing Man

The public’s help has been requested to find a 21-year-old man who has been missing for four days, according to the Santa Maria Police Department.

Daniel Torres was last see at about 3 p.m. Thursday at his Santa Maria home, said Sgt. Mark Norling.

Torres was described as Hispanic, approximately 5-foot-2, 140 pounds, with short black hair.

“He was last seen wearing blue jeans and a black shirt, and may be driving a brown Ford Contour, Norling said.

Anyone with information about Torres’ whereabouts is asked to contact the Police Department at 805.928.3781.

