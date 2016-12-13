Sunday, April 15 , 2018, 3:24 am | Fair 53º

 
 
 
 

Local News

Weigh In on Santa Maria Hazard Mitigation Plan

By Mark van de Kamp for city of Santa Maria | December 13, 2016 | 9:05 a.m.

The city of Santa Maria is requesting the public’s participation to review and comment on the 2016 Multi-Jurisdictional Hazard Mitigation Plan Update by 5 p.m. Monday, Dec. 19. Any resident is encouraged to provide input. Public participation is crucial to creating a more resilient community.

The plan is online at www.cityofsantamaria.org/home/showdocument?id=20735, or a print copy may be reviewed at the Santa Maria Public Library’s second-floor reference desk, 421 S. McClelland St., or at the Santa Maria Fire Department’s administrative office, 314 W. Cook St., Room 8.

The 2016 Santa Maria Hazard Mitigation Plan identifies risks and suggests ways to minimize vulnerabilities and damage from natural and manmade disasters.

The plan is a comprehensive resource that serves to enhance public awareness, act as a decision tool for policymakers, enhance local policies for risk reduction capabilities, provide coordination between the cities and the county, and promote compliance with state and federal program requirements.

The Federal Disaster Mitigation Act of 2000 requires all local governments to create a disaster Hazard Mitigation Plan in order to qualify for federal mitigation funding in the future. The plan is required to be updated and revised every five years.

Public comments will be reviewed by the designated city staff and incorporated into the current plan or into future edits to the plan, as appropriate.

For information and to participate in the public review process, contact the Emergency Services Specialist, Roy Dugger at 925-0951 ext. 2334 or by email at r[email protected]

— Mark van de Kamp for city of Santa Maria.

 
