Business

Pueblo Radiology Medical Group’s New CT Scanner Cuts Radiation by Two-Thirds

By Jennifer Goddard Combs for Pueblo Radiology Medical Group | October 30, 2014 | 7:58 a.m.

Pueblo Radiology Medical Group recently installed a new Siemens 64 slice CT scanner in its Santa Barbara office that utilizes the latest in dose reduction technology.

This state-of-the-art CT scanner cuts radiation by two-thirds, is more patient friendly and has excellent diagnostic quality, according to medical director Dr. Gary Blum.

“As an independent group of physicians, our priority is maintaining the highest level of patient care and staying on the leading edge of technology,” Dr. Blum said. “This CT scanner helps us accomplish both goals.”

Founded in 1957 in Santa Barbara, Pueblo Radiology provides diagnostic imaging and interventional services in a patient-friendly outpatient setting. Pueblo doctors have worked in partnership with many hospitals throughout the years, starting with St. Francis Hospital in 1960, then at the current Cottage Healthcare System hospitals in Goleta and Santa Ynez, and now also at the Ojai Valley Community Hospital, St. John’s Regional Medical Center, Community Memorial Hospital and St. John’s Pleasant Valley Hospital.

Pueblo Radiology of Santa Barbara is located at 2320 Bath St., Suite 113. Santa Barbara Women’s Imaging — an affiliate practice of Pueblo Radiology — is located at 1525 State St., Suite 102 in Santa Barbara. Click here for more information.

— Jennifer Goddard Combs is a publicist representing Pueblo Radiology Medical Group.

