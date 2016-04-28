Pulitzer-Nominated Author Victor Villaseñor to Discuss Dyslexia During Free Public Talk

When Pulitzer Prize-nominated writer Victor Villaseñor entered school, he spoke only Spanish and struggled for years, eventually dropping out of high school. He did not know until he was in his 40s that his reading struggles were due to unrecognized dyslexia. The writer will discuss his experiences with dyslexia at a free public event at 7 p.m. Wednesday, May 11, 2016, at La Cumbre Junior High School.

Thanks to his persistence and determination to tell the stories of his cultural heritage, he has written numerous highly acclaimed novels and short stories, including Burro Genius, Rain of Gold (which is on the reading lists of many high school and college English classes and has been called the Latino Roots), Macho! (which the Los Angeles Times compared to the best of Steinbeck) and the screenplay for the film The Ballad of Gregorio Cortez.

Villaseñor passionately addresses his own life obstacles: the difficulties of growing up Hispanic, bilingual and dyslexic in a white community and how to channel personal rage into something constructive in life.

A strong proponent of family, he acknowledges the strength and love of his grandmothers and parents as the nurturing source that guided him to success as a writer.

In his candid and heartfelt manner, he brings a fresh perspective to a number of universal themes. He talks about the importance of family, the strength of family and of women, pride in heritage, personal dignity and world peace.

He also addresses the power of the written word and dedication to education and personal achievement.

For more information about Victor Villaseñor, visit VictorVillasenor.com or watch him on this four-minute YouTube video “Getting Back to our Roots.”

Books will be on sale and Spanish interpretation will be available.

Event sponsors include Santa Barbara Unified School District, Santa Barbara Education Foundation, The Kirby-Jones Foundation, The Dyslexia Project, Just Communities, The Fund for Santa Barbara and The Special Needs Project.

In addition to his free public talk, Villaseñor will also visit students at Santa Barbara High School, some of whom are currently reading Burro Genius.

For more information contact Cheri Rae at 805.963.7037 or [email protected].

— Cheri Rae is the director of The Dyslexia Project.