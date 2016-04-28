Sunday, April 1 , 2018, 2:53 am | Fog/Mist 54º

 
 
 
 

Pulitzer-Nominated Author Victor Villaseñor to Discuss Dyslexia During Free Public Talk

By Cheri Rae for The Dyslexia Project | April 28, 2016 | 7:55 a.m.
Victor Villaseñor Click to view larger
Victor Villaseñor (Courtesy photo)

When Pulitzer Prize-nominated writer Victor Villaseñor entered school, he spoke only Spanish and struggled for years, eventually dropping out of high school. He did not know until he was in his 40s that his reading struggles were due to unrecognized dyslexia. The writer will discuss his experiences with dyslexia at a free public event at 7 p.m. Wednesday, May 11, 2016, at La Cumbre Junior High School.

Thanks to his persistence and determination to tell the stories of his cultural heritage, he has written numerous highly acclaimed novels and short stories, including Burro Genius, Rain of Gold (which is on the reading lists of many high school and college English classes and has been called the Latino Roots), Macho! (which the Los Angeles Times compared to the best of Steinbeck) and the screenplay for the film The Ballad of Gregorio Cortez.

Villaseñor passionately addresses his own life obstacles: the difficulties of growing up Hispanic, bilingual and dyslexic in a white community and how to channel personal rage into something constructive in life.  

A strong proponent of family, he acknowledges the strength and love of his grandmothers and parents as the nurturing source that guided him to success as a writer.

In his candid and heartfelt manner, he brings a fresh perspective to a number of universal themes. He talks about the importance of family, the strength of family and of women, pride in heritage, personal dignity and world peace.

He also addresses the power of the written word and dedication to education and personal achievement.

For more information about Victor Villaseñor, visit VictorVillasenor.com or watch him on this four-minute YouTube video “Getting Back to our Roots.”

Books will be on sale and Spanish interpretation will be available.

Event sponsors include Santa Barbara Unified School District, Santa Barbara Education Foundation, The Kirby-Jones Foundation, The Dyslexia Project, Just Communities, The Fund for Santa Barbara and The Special Needs Project.

In addition to his free public talk, Villaseñor will also visit students at Santa Barbara High School, some of whom are currently reading Burro Genius.

For more information contact Cheri Rae at 805.963.7037 or [email protected].

Cheri Rae is the director of The Dyslexia Project.

 
  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click here to get started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.


Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 