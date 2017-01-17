Pulitzer Prize Winner Duhigg to Discuss Pursuit of Excellence

Charles Duhigg, Pulitzer Prize-winning New York Times reporter and bestselling author will discusss The Habitual Pursuit of Excellence at noon, Friday, Jan. 20, in the Coral Casino at Four Seasons Resort The Biltmore Santa Barbara.

Tickets to the luncheon, part of the Mosher Foundation’s series on Moral and Ethical Leadership in American Society, cost $100 each and may be purchased online only at westmont.edu/leadershipseries.

In two of his books, Duhigg helps us understand why we do what we do — and how we can do it better. His storytelling illuminates scientific research and individual and corporate success in The Power of Habit: Why We Do What We Do in Life and Business” and Smarter Faster Better: The Secrets of Being Productive in Life and Business.

Duhigg has written or contributed to multiple series as an investigative reporter for The New York Times business section, including The Reckoning (2008), which studied the causes and outcomes of the financial crisis, and The iEconomy, which examined the global economy through the lens of Apple. The latter won the 2013 Pulitzer Prize in explanatory journalism.

He regularly appears on television and radio broadcasts, including PBS Newshour, Frontline, Dr. Oz and programs on CNBC and NPR.

The Mosher Foundation sponsors a series of speakers in Santa Barbara, including Pulitzer Prize winners, who address the moral and ethical strengths and weaknesses of various American presidents and society in general.

Past speakers include: Bob Woodward, Pulitzer Prize-winning investigative reporter; Jon Meacham, presidential historian, Pulitzer Prize-winner and contributing editor at Time magazine; David Gergen, former adviser to four U.S. presidents; and Jack Rakove, Pulitzer Prize-winning political author and professor at Stanford University.

— Scott Craig for Westmont College.