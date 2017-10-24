Thursday, April 26 , 2018, 1:59 am | Fair 51º

 
 
 
 

Pulitzer Prize-winning Author Nguyen to Speak at CSUCI

By Kim Gregory for CSU Channel Islands | October 24, 2017 | 9:00 a.m.
Viet Thanh Nguyen Click to view larger
Viet Thanh Nguyen

CSU Channel Islands will present Pulitzer Prize-winning author Viet Thanh Nguyen, Thursday, Nov. 2, during its annual Campus Reading Celebration. The event will be held at 6 p.m. in the Grand Salon; doors open at 5:30 p.m.

The Campus Reading Celebration unites the campus, community and notable authors in a shared intellectual experience. This year, students, faculty and staff nominated and selected, The Refugees by Nguyen.

Fitting CSUCI’s dedication to an interdisciplinary curriculum, the work touches on topics and issues studied in political science, English, sociology, psychology, history, communication, Spanish, global studies, and Chicana/o studies.

Having just won the Pulitzer Prize last year for his novel, The Sympathizer, Nguyen has come out with an already acclaimed collection of stories, The Refugees, dedicated at this crisis moment in history, “For all refugees, everywhere.”

Each story follows the experience of one refugee, one being Nguyen's father.

Nguyen knows about refugees, having arrived in the U.S. in 1975 to live in a camp for Vietnamese refugees in Indiana. He is now the Aerol Arnold Chair of English and Professor of American Studies and Ethnicity at USC.

The event will include Nguyen’s keynote presentation, a Q&A session with the audience, a book signing, and a light reception.

Admission is free for CSUCI students, faculty and staff, with valid ID; $5 for non-CSUCI students with school IDs; and $10 for the public. Nguyen’s book will be for sale and signing at the event, and in advance at the Cove Bookstore on the CSUCI campus.
 
Registration is required at https://commerce.cashnet.com/CRC.

For more information, visit www.csuci.edu/crc or contact Carolyn Shamowski, events specialist, 437-3698.

— Kim Gregory for CSU Channel Islands.

 
