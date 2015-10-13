Monday, April 30 , 2018, 3:25 am | Fair 55º

 
 
 
 
Advice

Pulitzer Prize-Winning Beat Poet Gary Snyder to Head an Evening of Poetry at Campbell Hall

By Caitlin O'Hara for UCSB Arts & Lectures | October 13, 2015 | 4:54 p.m.

UCSB Arts & Lectures presents Pulitzer Prize-winning poet Gary Snyder in an evening of poetry and conversation Wednesday, Nov. 4, at 8 p.m. at UCSB Campbell Hall. Books will be available for purchase and signing.

Gary Snyder is one of the great American poets of the 20th century. Heralded as a forerunner of a countercultural revolution in literature, he is most associated with the Beat poets.

He participated in the storied Six Gallery reading, when Beat contemporary Allen Ginsberg first read his poem “Howl,” and Jack Kerouac based The Dharma Bums character Japhy Ryder on Snyder. 

Described as “the Thoreau of the Beat Generation,” his work is rooted deeply in elements of nature and preservation. His poetry blends observations of nature with inner perception influenced by his practice of Zen Buddhism.

Known for defying characterization, Snyder is also an essayist, lecturer and environmental activist. His latest collection of poems, This Present Moment: New Poems, was published in April, 2015.

Born in San Francisco in 1930 and raised throughout the Pacific Northwest, Snyder moved to Japan in 1956 on a scholarship from the First Zen Institute of America.

He remained abroad almost continuously for the next 12 years, during which time he lived in an ashram and devoted himself to strenuous Zen study and meditation. He traveled extensively, visiting India, Indonesia and Turkey.

His writing reflects his travels and work amidst the natural world. It also represents a devotion to breaking free from established mores of urban America.

Snyder has published more than 16 books of poetry and prose, including Danger on PeaksMountains and Rivers Without End; National Book Award finalist No Nature: New and Selected PoemsThe Practice of the WildLeft Out in the Rain, New Poems 1947-1985Axe Handles, for which he received an American Book Award; Turtle Island, which won the Pulitzer Prize for poetry; and Riprap

Among Snyder’s many accolades, he has been honored with the Bollingen Prize for Poetry, an American Academy of Arts and Letters Award, a Guggenheim Foundation Fellowship, the Robert Kirsch Award for lifetime achievement from the Los Angeles Times, the Wallace Stevens Award for lifetime achievement by the Academy of American Poets, the Shelley Memorial Award from the Poetry Society of America and the Ruth Lilly Poetry Prize from the Poetry Foundation, and he has been a Chancellor of the Academy of American Poets. 

Tickets are $15 for the general public and $10 for UCSB students with a current I.D.

For tickets or more information, call UCSB Arts & Lectures at 805.893.3535 or purchase online at www.ArtsAndLectures.UCSB.edu.

The Diana & Simon Raab Foundation sponsored the event. Book sales courtesy of Chaucer’s Books.

UCSB Arts & Lectures gratefully acknowledges the generous support of SAGE for its major corporate support of the 2015–2016 season.

— Caitlin O'Hara is the senior writer and publicist for UCSB Arts & Lectures. 

 
  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 