Pulitzer Prize-Winning Beat Poet Gary Snyder to Head an Evening of Poetry at Campbell Hall

UCSB Arts & Lectures presents Pulitzer Prize-winning poet Gary Snyder in an evening of poetry and conversation Wednesday, Nov. 4, at 8 p.m. at UCSB Campbell Hall. Books will be available for purchase and signing.

Gary Snyder is one of the great American poets of the 20th century. Heralded as a forerunner of a countercultural revolution in literature, he is most associated with the Beat poets.

He participated in the storied Six Gallery reading, when Beat contemporary Allen Ginsberg first read his poem “Howl,” and Jack Kerouac based The Dharma Bums character Japhy Ryder on Snyder.

Described as “the Thoreau of the Beat Generation,” his work is rooted deeply in elements of nature and preservation. His poetry blends observations of nature with inner perception influenced by his practice of Zen Buddhism.

Known for defying characterization, Snyder is also an essayist, lecturer and environmental activist. His latest collection of poems, This Present Moment: New Poems, was published in April, 2015.

Born in San Francisco in 1930 and raised throughout the Pacific Northwest, Snyder moved to Japan in 1956 on a scholarship from the First Zen Institute of America.

He remained abroad almost continuously for the next 12 years, during which time he lived in an ashram and devoted himself to strenuous Zen study and meditation. He traveled extensively, visiting India, Indonesia and Turkey.

His writing reflects his travels and work amidst the natural world. It also represents a devotion to breaking free from established mores of urban America.

Snyder has published more than 16 books of poetry and prose, including Danger on Peaks; Mountains and Rivers Without End; National Book Award finalist No Nature: New and Selected Poems; The Practice of the Wild; Left Out in the Rain, New Poems 1947-1985; Axe Handles, for which he received an American Book Award; Turtle Island, which won the Pulitzer Prize for poetry; and Riprap.

Among Snyder’s many accolades, he has been honored with the Bollingen Prize for Poetry, an American Academy of Arts and Letters Award, a Guggenheim Foundation Fellowship, the Robert Kirsch Award for lifetime achievement from the Los Angeles Times, the Wallace Stevens Award for lifetime achievement by the Academy of American Poets, the Shelley Memorial Award from the Poetry Society of America and the Ruth Lilly Poetry Prize from the Poetry Foundation, and he has been a Chancellor of the Academy of American Poets.

