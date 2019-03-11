Pulitzer Prize-Winning Journalist Eli Saslow the Guest of Honor at Private Reception

Informal chat focuses on his book Rising Out of Hatred: The Awakening of a Former White Nationalist before his more formal lecture at The Granada Theatre

UCSB Arts & Lectures supporter and former Santa Barbara County Supervisor Susan Rose opened her Hope Ranch home for a private reception with Pulitzer Prize-winning reporter Eli Saslow before his public lecture at The Granada Theatre.

Hosted by UCSB Arts & Lectures, the salon-type gathering attracted more than 60 guests who enjoyed plentiful hors d’oeuvres and refreshments in the modern art-filled living room. The event sponsors were Mike and Tracy Bollag.

Saslow is an author and a staff writer for The Washington Post, where he travels the United States to write in-depth stories about the impact of major national issues on individual lives.

He won the 2014 Pulitzer Prize in explanatory reporting for a series of stories about the rise of food stamps and hunger in the United States. He was a finalist for the Pulitzer Prize in feature writing in 2013, 2016 and 2017. His two books, published by Doubleday, include the recently released Rising Out of Hatred: The Awakening of a Former White Nationalist and Ten Letters: The Stories Americans Tell Their President in 2012.

Rising Out of Hatred was the topic of Saslow’s reception chat before his more formal lecture later that evening at The Granada Theatre. UCSB Arts & Lectures Miller McCune Executive Director Celesta Billeci opened the reception and said she believed that the book was a story of hope.

Relaxed in front of the fireplace, Saslow described his journey writing the powerful story of how prominent white supremacist Derek Black changed his heart and mind. Black grew up in the epicenter of white nationalism. His father founded Stormfront, the largest racist community on the Internet. David Duke, a Ku Klux Klan grand wizard, was his godfather.

“Derek was homeschooled and was steeped in the culture of white supremacy," Saslow said. "His parents pulled him out of school, and he traveled all over the country with them going to white supremacy rallies.”

The author described how Derek Black’s life began to change when he enrolled at New College of Florida in Sarasota.

“It was one of the first times that he had encountered diverse perspectives or outrage against his beliefs,” Saslow said.

Some students, including an Orthodox Jew, invited Derek Black to attend weekly Shabbat dinners. Because of those dinners and new relationships that he was forming, he started to question the science, history and prejudice of his beliefs.

“Ultimately, Black changed his mind and disappeared for a period of time," Saslow said. "He renounced his place as the future heir to white supremacy and become an outspoken critic of white nationalism. He now has a more cohesive existence.”

Saslow is working on a new writing project, a story on the heroin and fentanyl epidemic, and is visiting states such as Ohio, North Carolina, Kentucky and others to do his research.

“It’s a terrible tragedy," he said. "What does a 14-year-old kid do when he finds his two parents dead? 71,000 people died of drug overdoses in 2018.”

Along with his Pulitzer awards, Saslow also is the winner of a George Polk Award, a James Beard Award for food writing, a PEN America Award and several journalism honors. A 2004 graduate of the S.I. Newhouse School of Public Communications at Syracuse University, he now lives in Portland, Ore., with his wife and three children.

Founded in 1959, UCSB Arts & Lectures is the largest and arts and lectures organization between Los Angeles and San Francisco. Arts & Lectures annually presents more than 100 events, from critically acclaimed concerts and dance performances to talks by groundbreaking authors and film series at UCSB and Santa Barbara-area venues. A&L also oversees an outreach program that brings visiting artists and speakers into local classrooms and other venues for master classes, open rehearsals and discussions, serving K-12 students, college students and the general public.

Click here for more information about UCSB Arts & Lectures, or call 805.893.2080

