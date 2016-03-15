Puppy Abuser Deported to China After Release From Santa Barbara County Jail

The man convicted of abusing his girlfriend and torturing her puppy so badly it was later euthanized was deported to China by federal authorities after being released from the Santa Barbara County Jail.

Duanying Chen, a Chinese citizen, was sentenced to one year in jail after pleading guilty to felony animal-cruelty and assault charges. He was 19 years old at the time.

He was released from the jail in December, into the custody of U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement officials.

An immigration judge ordered Chen to be removed from the United States and Chen was deported on March 8, said Lori Haley, spokeswoman for the Department of Homeland Security.

The charges against Chen resulted when Santa Barbara police responded to a local veterinary clinic on May 14, 2014, where personnel treated Davey, the 5-month-old male Doberman pinscher puppy, for broken bones, infections and burns over 80 percent of his body.

Police determined that Chen had tortured the puppy, which had to be euthanized because of his injuries.

Chen had assaulted his girlfriend weeks earlier, strangling her until she nearly lost consciousness after a heated argument, police said.

Santa Barbara Superior Court Judge Brian Hill handed down Chen’s sentence last June, to the dismay of animal advocates who maintained that the sentence was too light considering the extent of the abuse.

Sheriff’s deputies assigned deputies to protect Hill, who was criticized in the time after the sentence.

During various vigils and protests scheduled after the ruling, people called for Hill to step down, but the Sheriff’s Department said there were no direct threats against the longtime local judge.

