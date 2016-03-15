Saturday, June 30 , 2018, 3:27 pm | Partly Cloudy 71º

 
 
 
 

Local News

Puppy Abuser Deported to China After Release From Santa Barbara County Jail

By Giana Magnoli, Noozhawk Managing Editor | @magnoli | March 15, 2016 | 5:11 p.m.
Duanying Chen
Duanying Chen

The man convicted of abusing his girlfriend and torturing her puppy so badly it was later euthanized was deported to China by federal authorities after being released from the Santa Barbara County Jail.

Duanying Chen, a Chinese citizen, was sentenced to one year in jail after pleading guilty to felony animal-cruelty and assault charges. He was 19 years old at the time.

He was released from the jail in December, into the custody of U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement officials.

An immigration judge ordered Chen to be removed from the United States and Chen was deported on March 8, said Lori Haley, spokeswoman for the Department of Homeland Security.

The charges against Chen resulted when Santa Barbara police responded to a local veterinary clinic on May 14, 2014, where personnel treated Davey, the 5-month-old male Doberman pinscher puppy, for broken bones, infections and burns over 80 percent of his body.

Police determined that Chen had tortured the puppy, which had to be euthanized because of his injuries.

Chen had assaulted his girlfriend weeks earlier, strangling her until she nearly lost consciousness after a heated argument, police said. 

Santa Barbara Superior Court Judge Brian Hill handed down Chen’s sentence last June, to the dismay of animal advocates who maintained that the sentence was too light considering the extent of the abuse. 

Sheriff’s deputies assigned deputies to protect Hill, who was criticized in the time after the sentence.

During various vigils and protests scheduled after the ruling, people called for Hill to step down, but the Sheriff’s Department said there were no direct threats against the longtime local judge.

Noozhawk managing editor Giana Magnoli can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 