Pups & Purrs Event Promotes Animal Welfare

C.A.R.E.4Paws and Old Yeller Ranch Rescue invite the community to attend the 2017 Pups & Purrs FUNdraiser, 4-9 p.m. Saturday, May 20, at Fess Parker Winery. On tap for the evening are:

​» A live auction dinner with food by K'Syrah

» Wine by Fess Parker Winery

» Beer by Third Window Brewing

» Live music with Jesse Rhodes and the VineYard Byrds

» Silent auction packages

VIP guests enjoy reserve wine and beer tasting in an outdoor garden VIP lounge; special appetizer menu; priority dining and reserved live auction dinner seating; separate check-in; and VIP concierge service.

Regular tickets are $60 through May 19 and $70 at the door. VIP tickets are $150 through May 19 and $250 at the door. Space is limited.

Pups & Purrs raises critical funds to support the work C.A.R.E.4Paws and Old Yeller Ranch Rescue do for animals and pet owners in need in Santa Barbara County.

— C.A.R.E.4Paws.