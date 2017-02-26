Monday, June 18 , 2018, 12:47 am | Fair 54º

 
 
 
 

Business

Pure Joy Catering Launches Revamped Venue Search Site

By Lynette La Mere for Pure Joy Catering | February 26, 2017 | 9:00 a.m.

Pure Joy Catering, on Jan. 12, debuted the new face of SantaBarbaraVenues.com to a group of 100 guests at its headquarters in downtown Santa Barbara.

The revamped website is the advertising home of more than 100 venues from Malibu to Santa Ynez and incorporates numerous fun features such as 360-degree view, Google mapping and high-resolution photos.

Consistently voted one of the Top 5 Wedding Destinations in the country, Santa Barbara attracts tourism from all over the world.

SantaBarbaraVenues.com (SBV) provides a comprehensive event venue listing for the Central Coast, used by brides, corporations and families for a variety of events.

A key resource for tourism and destination weddings from major U.S. cities including San Francisco, New York, Los Angeles, Chicago and Boston, the tourism created by SBV in Santa Barbara gives back to businesses throughout the city and is beneficial for the entire county.

SBV has been a staple in the event community since its inception in conjunction with Pure Joy Catering’s founding in 2000. Creating the optimal venue-search experience, SBV has assisted travelers and locals alike match with their event location.

“Pure Joy Catering isn’t just the name of my company, it’s a philosophy; it’s the way we operate," said Lynette La Mere, owner and executive chef.

"At Pure Joy, we don’t do jobs, we do what we love — creating spectacular events, making exceptional and delicious food, and making our clients proud and their guests extraordinarily happy.

— Lynette La Mere for Pure Joy Catering.

 

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >

Meet Your Realtor Sponsored by Village Properties

Photo of Gary Welterlen and Carla Reeves
Gary Welterlen and Carla Reeves
"We both love this business. We strive to make life long relationships from each real estate transaction."

Full Profile >

 
 