Pure Joy Catering Launches Revamped Venue Search Site

Pure Joy Catering, on Jan. 12, debuted the new face of SantaBarbaraVenues.com to a group of 100 guests at its headquarters in downtown Santa Barbara.

The revamped website is the advertising home of more than 100 venues from Malibu to Santa Ynez and incorporates numerous fun features such as 360-degree view, Google mapping and high-resolution photos.

Consistently voted one of the Top 5 Wedding Destinations in the country, Santa Barbara attracts tourism from all over the world.

SantaBarbaraVenues.com (SBV) provides a comprehensive event venue listing for the Central Coast, used by brides, corporations and families for a variety of events.

A key resource for tourism and destination weddings from major U.S. cities including San Francisco, New York, Los Angeles, Chicago and Boston, the tourism created by SBV in Santa Barbara gives back to businesses throughout the city and is beneficial for the entire county.

SBV has been a staple in the event community since its inception in conjunction with Pure Joy Catering’s founding in 2000. Creating the optimal venue-search experience, SBV has assisted travelers and locals alike match with their event location.

“Pure Joy Catering isn’t just the name of my company, it’s a philosophy; it’s the way we operate," said Lynette La Mere, owner and executive chef.

"At Pure Joy, we don’t do jobs, we do what we love — creating spectacular events, making exceptional and delicious food, and making our clients proud and their guests extraordinarily happy.

— Lynette La Mere for Pure Joy Catering.