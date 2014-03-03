Friday, April 13 , 2018, 1:34 pm | Fair 68º

 
 
 
 

Business

Pure Order Brewing Secures Final Occupancy Permit from City of Santa Barbara

By Pure Order Brewing Co. | March 3, 2014 | 7:53 p.m.

Pure Order Brewing Co. is pleased to announce that the City of Santa Barbara has issued the final occupancy permit for its brewery at 410 N. Quarantina St.

The permit effectively gave the up-and-coming brewery the go ahead to finalize the build-out of the facility, and the team has begun full-scale production.

Partners James and David Burge have reached a key milestone on the way to realizing their dream of sharing Pure Order beers with the community they love.

“It has been a sometimes frustrating but necessary journey,” owner and brewmaster James Burge said. “I am proud to say that we stuck with it and can finally see some light at the end of the tunnel.

“Davey and I tried to find the positives in our situation. For example, the extra time gave us a chance to really lock down our recipes and get to know our equipment.”

“We were also able to focus on our systems and tasting experience,” said David Burge, director of sales and marketing. “The brewery will have a garden area for beer tastings and a hops yard that has now been planted. In addition, our new sales systems will make sure that we will be easy to do business with."

Pure Order hopes to start selling its beers all over Santa Barbara and beyond in the coming weeks, months and years.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >

Meet Your Realtor Sponsored by Village Properties

Photo of Gary Welterlen and Carla Reeves
Gary Welterlen and Carla Reeves
"We both love this business. We strive to make life long relationships from each real estate transaction."

Full Profile >

 
 