Pure Order Brewing Secures Final Occupancy Permit from City of Santa Barbara

Pure Order Brewing Co. is pleased to announce that the City of Santa Barbara has issued the final occupancy permit for its brewery at 410 N. Quarantina St.

The permit effectively gave the up-and-coming brewery the go ahead to finalize the build-out of the facility, and the team has begun full-scale production.

Partners James and David Burge have reached a key milestone on the way to realizing their dream of sharing Pure Order beers with the community they love.

“It has been a sometimes frustrating but necessary journey,” owner and brewmaster James Burge said. “I am proud to say that we stuck with it and can finally see some light at the end of the tunnel.

“Davey and I tried to find the positives in our situation. For example, the extra time gave us a chance to really lock down our recipes and get to know our equipment.”

“We were also able to focus on our systems and tasting experience,” said David Burge, director of sales and marketing. “The brewery will have a garden area for beer tastings and a hops yard that has now been planted. In addition, our new sales systems will make sure that we will be easy to do business with."

Pure Order hopes to start selling its beers all over Santa Barbara and beyond in the coming weeks, months and years.