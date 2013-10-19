Thursday, June 14 , 2018, 12:55 am | Fair 59º

 
 
 
 

PureClick Releases RelevanceWatch for Display to Sharpen Effectiveness for Google Ad Customers

By Business Wire for PureClick | October 19, 2013 | 3:50 p.m.
(PureClick.com video)

Santa Barbara-based PureClick.com has just released RelevanceWatch for Display, a software-as-a-service product that has debunked Google’s claim of providing relevant placements.

Advertisers using PureClick’s RelevanceWatch have rejected a majority of the placements in the Google Display Network as irrelevant to their products and services. RelevanceWatch allows advertisers to quickly and easily find the relevant AdSense publishers and reinvest the majority of their display spending into more effective advertising.

“The effective management of Google’s Display Network placements has become an essential part of advertisers’ overall strategy and now represents almost $12 billion in Google revenue," said Tim Rodgers, CEO of PureClick.

“Although there are some AdWords management tools, placement data is extremely difficult to access and is provided in nonviewable formats, which makes the efficient review of thousands of publishers’ sites nearly impossible to perform. PureClick maintains that the days of blindly trusting Google to make relevant placements are over, and PureClick’s RelevanceWatch for Display returns this control over ad placement relevance back to the advertiser.”

RelevanceWatch for Display uses Google’s own AdWords reports to transform the data into a powerful visual display of the Google AdSense publisher’s placements. Advertisers easily review the sites and then vote on the relevance of the site to their business based on the contextual site content and performance data. The easy-to-use interface allows the advertiser to quickly “accept” or “reject” each ad placement, enabling advertisers to find the good sites, block the bad sites and quickly compile Google credit requests at their discretion.

PureClick is offering a free upload to advertisers and marketing agencies, allowing them to quickly and easily experience the power of RelevanceWatch for the Google Display Network. Click here for a demonstration of RelevanceWatch. Click here for more data on PureClick RelevanceWatch tools or a free trial, or to sign up for a free account and view the demo data set.

Business Wire represents PureClick.

