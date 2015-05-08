Saturday, June 16 , 2018, 1:02 am | Fair 59º

 
 
 
 

Purety Family Medical Clinic of Santa Barbara Hosting Community Grand Opening Event

By Dr. Jonathan Birch for Purety Family Medical Clinic | May 8, 2015 | 9:44 a.m.

Birch
Dr. Jonathan Birch

The doctors of Purety Family Medical Clinic will host their clinic's community grand opening event from 6:30 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, May 19 at its upper State Street location.

The event marks the culmination of preparing the new family medical clinic of Drs. Dena and Jonathan Birch, two holistic naturopathic doctors who moved to Santa Barbara in November from Tempe, Ariz.

The licensed primary care doctors of Purety Family Medical Clinic have created a space for families to gain a health partner and advocate. For their patients of all ages they offer innovative medical solutions and compassionate care. Drs. Birch will spend the time for you to understand what is going on with your body, to create a clear path to feeling better long-term, and to support you throughout your entire health-care needs.

The clinic's philosophy is deep-rooted in healing the whole person. As human beings, we are inherently multi-dimensional so our medicine must reflect accordingly. The doctors support the least invasive treatments possible, finding and treating the root cause of health problems, the healing power of nature, and the importance of patient education.

The doctors also believe in the body’s capacity to heal itself when guided towards complete balance. By merging medical science with effective alternative and holistic therapies, they strive to provide you with a personalized healing path.

The clinic's mission is to bring nature’s inherent ability to heal to the community in order to co-create a healthier and more sustainable future for the next generations.

The doctors treat a wide range of acute and chronic health concerns as well as provide comprehensive preventive medicine.

Dena Birch
Dr. Dena Birch

Along with establishing a healing path for acute and chronic disease using conventional and alternative laboratories, therapeutic nutrition and supplementation, botanical medicine, and other traditional therapies, they also offer special modalities to the community.

These include treatments for natural pain management as well as innovative IV therapy protocols for cancer support, chronic and acute infections, detoxification, fatigue, recovery, and general vitality support.

The May 19 community grand opening at Purety Family Medical Clinic (200 N. La Cumbre Road, Suite F in Santa Barbara) will provide an opportunity for the community to be able to meet and greet these new doctors in town. They will be serving complimentary fresh botanical teas and elixirs, electrolyte beverages, and aperitivos. The public is welcome.

If you have any questions, call the clinic at 805.500.8300 or email [email protected]. Click here for more information.

— Dr. Jonathan Birch, a naturopathic doctor, co-operates Purety Family Medical Clinic in Santa Barbara.

 

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 