Purety Family Medical Clinic of Santa Barbara Hosting Community Grand Opening Event

The doctors of Purety Family Medical Clinic will host their clinic's community grand opening event from 6:30 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, May 19 at its upper State Street location.

The event marks the culmination of preparing the new family medical clinic of Drs. Dena and Jonathan Birch, two holistic naturopathic doctors who moved to Santa Barbara in November from Tempe, Ariz.

The licensed primary care doctors of Purety Family Medical Clinic have created a space for families to gain a health partner and advocate. For their patients of all ages they offer innovative medical solutions and compassionate care. Drs. Birch will spend the time for you to understand what is going on with your body, to create a clear path to feeling better long-term, and to support you throughout your entire health-care needs.

The clinic's philosophy is deep-rooted in healing the whole person. As human beings, we are inherently multi-dimensional so our medicine must reflect accordingly. The doctors support the least invasive treatments possible, finding and treating the root cause of health problems, the healing power of nature, and the importance of patient education.

The doctors also believe in the body’s capacity to heal itself when guided towards complete balance. By merging medical science with effective alternative and holistic therapies, they strive to provide you with a personalized healing path.

The clinic's mission is to bring nature’s inherent ability to heal to the community in order to co-create a healthier and more sustainable future for the next generations.

The doctors treat a wide range of acute and chronic health concerns as well as provide comprehensive preventive medicine.

Along with establishing a healing path for acute and chronic disease using conventional and alternative laboratories, therapeutic nutrition and supplementation, botanical medicine, and other traditional therapies, they also offer special modalities to the community.

These include treatments for natural pain management as well as innovative IV therapy protocols for cancer support, chronic and acute infections, detoxification, fatigue, recovery, and general vitality support.

The May 19 community grand opening at Purety Family Medical Clinic (200 N. La Cumbre Road, Suite F in Santa Barbara) will provide an opportunity for the community to be able to meet and greet these new doctors in town. They will be serving complimentary fresh botanical teas and elixirs, electrolyte beverages, and aperitivos. The public is welcome.

If you have any questions, call the clinic at 805.500.8300 or email [email protected]. Click here for more information.

— Dr. Jonathan Birch, a naturopathic doctor, co-operates Purety Family Medical Clinic in Santa Barbara.