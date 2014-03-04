Purse-Snatching Suspect Nabbed in Santa Maria

At 1:23 p.m. Tuesday, officers of the Santa Maria Police Department were detailed to a purse snatching in the shopping center area of the 1800 block of North Broadway.

The suspect grabbed the purse of a 60-year-old female and fled on foot.

The 60-year-old gave chase across Broadway, and several citizens assisted and grabbed the suspect and was taken to the ground and held for police.

Officers took the suspect into custody.

David Ruiz, 45, was booked into jail for theft and violation of probation.

— Chris Nartatez is a sergeant for the Santa Maria Police Department.