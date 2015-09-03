Pursuit Ends in Ellwood Residential Neighborhood; Suspect Taken to Hospital

Advice

Suspect stabbed himself multiple time following chase, will be booked on DUI and evading charges

A 37-year-old man who stabbed himself multiple times was taken to the hospital Thursday afternoon after a pursuit that ended in the Ellwood area of Goleta, according to the California Highway Patrol.

The incident began on northbound Highway 101 at the Fairview Avenue offramp as a CHP motorcycle officer was completing a traffic stop, said Officer John Gutierrez.

An older-model Ford pickup swerved onto the right shoulder and nearly collided with the officer and the motorist who had been stopped, Gutierrez said.

The pickup driver, identified as David Rosales Medina of Goleta, fled the scene, and a pursuit ensued through the city of Goleta and portions of Highway 101, Gutierrez said.

As Medina neared his home on Hillsboro Street, in a residential neighborhood off Cannon Green Drive in Ellwood, "he began stabbing himself multiple times in the chest and neck," Gutierrez said.

Medina failed to comply when he was ordered to drop the knife and exit his vehicle, Gutierrez said.

Officers approached and user a taser to immobilize Medina and take him into custody.

He was treated at the scene by Santa Barbara County fire personnel and paramedics, then taken to Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital.

Details on his injuries and condition were not available.

Once he is released, Medina will be booked into County Jail on suspicion of drunken driving and recklessly evading arrest, Gutierrez said.

