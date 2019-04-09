Pursuit Ends with Rollover Crash on Highway 166 Near Guadalupe

Vehicle-theft suspect Keely Gabriella Gonzalez had to be extricated from the wreckage, was booked into County Jail

A pursuit involving Santa Barbara County sheriff's deputies ended Tuesday with a crash that trapped a Lompoc woman in an overturned stolen vehicle on Highway 166 east of Guadalupe.

At approximately 2:30 p.m., Santa Barbara County firefighters, along with crews from Guadalupe and Santa Maria, responded to the incident on West Main Street, (Highway 166) east of Simas Road, according to county fire spokesman Mike Eliason.

The crash occurred as the woman driving the vehicle was being pursued by the deputies, Eliason said.

It took firefighters approximately 10 minutes to free the driver from the wreckage.

She suffered non-life-threatening injuries and was taken to Marian Regional Medical Center by American Medical Response ambulance.

The incident began at 2:20 p.m. when a deputy from the sheriff's Civil Bureau spotted a vehicle being driven in a reckless and erratic manner on the 500 block of West Main Street in the city of Santa Maria, Sgt. Brian Dickey said.

Despite attempts to pull over the vehicle, the driver refused and continued to drive recklessly so deputies backed off the pursuit. However, the driver lost control and crashed.

After the driver was extricated from the vehicle, deputies determined she was intoxicated.

Earlier Tuesday, the Santa Barbara County Public Safety Dispatch Center had broadcast an alert provided by the CHP about the vehicle, which had been stolen from Lompoc.

The driver, Keely Gabriella Gonzalez, 26, of Lompoc was booked into the Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of reckless evading of a peace officer, vehicle theft, driving under the influence, and driving on a suspended license, Dickey said.

Gonzalez is being held in lieu of $75,000 bail.

