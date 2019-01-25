Pixel Tracker

Pursuit from Santa Maria Ends in Arroyo Grande, Closes Highway 101 Lanes

By Janene Scully, Noozhawk North County Editor | @JaneneScully | updated logo 12:29 a.m. | January 25, 2019 | 12:05 p.m.

A low-speed pursuit ended in southern San Luis Obispo County on Friday, and led to the closure of northbound Highway 101 in Arroyo Grande before the driver was taken into custody.

The chase reportedly started in Santa Maria as officers tried to stop a driver suspected of being under influence of drugs or alcohol, Santa Maria police Lt. Russ Mengel said.

With law enforcement officers following, the driver headed north on Highway 101 traveling at speeds reported at 40 mph.

A spike strip reportedly was deployed at approximately 11:20 a.m. in an effort to stop the driver.

The chase ended near Brisco Road in Arroyo Grande, and prompted the closure of the freeway’s northbound lanes.

Although the vehicle stopped, the female driver refused to get out of the car and surrender to police, Mengel said. 

Law enforcement officers were discussing using non-lethal force, such as pepper spray or beanbag rounds to end the standoff.

Traffic was detoured at Grand Avenue, and Caltrans urged drivers to use caution and expect traffic delays for awhile.

Southbound traffic also was halted for a short time, according to emergency dispatch radio traffic. 

The driver was taken into custody at approximately 12:15 p.m.

Check back with Noozhawk for updates to this story.

