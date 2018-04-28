Pursuit Leads to Arrest of Goleta Burglary Suspects

Two taken into custody after resident interrupts break-in on Cambridge Drive

Santa Barbara County sheriff’s deputies tracked down and arrested two men believed to be involved in the burglary of a Goleta home Thursday afternoon.

The male suspects, whose names were not released, were allegedly in the process of burglarizing a home about 12:10 p.m. on the 700 block of Cambridge Drive in Goleta when the resident returned and interrupted them, said Kelly Hoover, sheriff spokeswoman.

The mask-wearing men, who fled when the homeowner called 911, were seen by witnesses leaving in a silver Nissan Maxima.

Deputies responded and began looking for the suspects, and 911 dispatchers sent out a description of the vehicle and the suspects, Hoover said.

Several minutes later, a deputy spotted the suspect vehicle driving eastbound on Cathedral Oaks Road near Foothill School, and began pursuit, calling for backup, she said.

Deputies closed the intersection of Cathedral Oaks Road and Via Chaparral to conduct a “high-risk stop” on the vehicle, Hoover said, and the suspects were pulled over and taken into custody.

Detectives were actively working the case, so no further information would be released at this time, Hoover said.

— Noozhawk staff writer Gina Potthoff can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) . Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.