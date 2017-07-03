Pursuit Leads to Standoff On Highway 101 North of Buellton

A pursuit that started in the Santa Maria Valley involving a speeding and reckless driver ended in a standoff on Highway 101 north of Buellton on Monday night.

The incident began at approximately 9 p.m., with the pursuit going south on Highway 101 and reportedly causing at least one traffic collision near Los Alamos.

The vehicle stopped south of the intersection of Highways 101 and 154, but the driver refused verbal commands, leading to a standoff with law enforcement officers drawing their weapons, according to emergency radio traffic.

The driver was finally taken into custody shortly after 10 p.m. with the help of a police canine, according to emergency radio traffic.

The incident began with the Santa Maria Police Department, before the California Highway Patrol and Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Department became involved.

A canine unit was dispatched to the scene along with an AMR crew.

Southbound Highway 101 traffic was halted in the area, causing a lengthy backup.

One southbound lane was reopened at about 10:10 p.m.

Later Monday night, authorities said the suspect was en route to Marian Regional Medical Center for treatment of arm wounds stemming from dog bites, according to emergency radio traffic.

The driver may have been connected to multiple crashes in San Luis Obispo and Santa Barbara counties, Santa Maria police learned after the man was taken into custody.

Additional details were not immediately available.

Check back with Noozhawk for updates to this story.

— Noozhawk North County editor Janene Scully can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) . Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.